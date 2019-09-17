Sembmarine's Brazil shipyard completes FPSO vessel for Petrobas consortium

The vessel, P-68, will produce up to 150,000 barrels of oil per day, and was constructed for a consortium which included Petrobras Netherlands.

SEMBCORP Marine (Sembmarine) said its wholly owned and operated Brazilian subsidiary, Estaleiro Jurong Aracruz (EJA), has completed its first floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) project.

The newbuild FPSO vessel, P-68, left the shipyard on Tuesday and will be deployed to the ultra-deepwater Berbigão and Sururu fields in Brazil’s Santos Basin.

The vessel was constructed for Tupi BV, a consortium comprising Petrobras Netherlands, Total Brazil Services, BG Gas Netherlands Holdings (Shell), and Galp Sinopec Brazil Services (Petrogal).

Measuring 316 metres long and 54 metres wide, P-68 will produce up to 150,000 barrels of oil per day. It has a 1.6-million-barrel storage capacity and can accommodate 154 persons.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

EJA’s work scope for the vessel included fabricating six modules, pipe-racks and a flare, and integrating them on the vessel along with other free issue items. It also executed carry-over works on the hull, which was built by another shipyard.

EJA is capable of taking on full engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning work for large-scale offshore projects. It also offers vessel repair and upgrade solutions. The 82.5-hectare facility employs up to 4,400 workers at peak periods.

After P-68, the shipyard will complete the P-71 FPSO modules fabrication and integration project for Tupi BV.

Shares of Sembcorp Marine were trading flat at S$1.30 as at 9.38am on Tuesday, after the announcement was made.