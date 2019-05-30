You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Sevak to exit SGX watch-list

Thu, May 30, 2019 - 10:17 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED Sevak will exit the Singapore Exchange's watch-list with effect from May 31, the IT solutions company announced on Thursday night.

Sevak had applied for removal from the watch-list on the basis that it had met requirements under the financial exit criteria of Rule 1314 (1) of the listing manual. It said its application received in principle approval on May 30, subject to an immediate announcement being made.

After three straight years of pre-tax losses, which triggered its entry into the watch-list, Sevak posted a net profit of S$3.7 million for the year ended Dec 31, 2018.

Sevak shares closed up eight Singapore cents or 2.29 per cent at S$3.58 on Thursday before the news.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

USP Group sees full-year net loss of S$21.3m on exceptional items

CPH calls off reverse takeover

MeGroup full-year net profit slides 84.4% to RM1.4m

Resources Prima replies to SGX queries on coal-hauling contract termination

Hiap Tong full-year profit almost doubles to S$2.25m

Pine Capital Q4 loss widens to S$1.38m

Editor's Choice

BT_20190530_NRPROP30_3795712.jpg
May 30, 2019
Real Estate

Braddell View another victim of moribund en bloc market

BT_20190530_MRHYFLUX30_3795640.jpg
May 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux in talks with seven parties; aims to pick suitor by mid-June

May 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Are robo-advisers the way forward for retail investors?

Most Read

1 Singapore is 8th most powerful country in Asia-Pacific; China closes in on US for top spot: think-tank
2 Egg producer lands DBS' sustainability loan
3 Braddell View another victim of moribund en bloc market
4 Allied Tech executive director in S$129m fast property flip
5 M1 to replace its 19 mobile plans with one base plan each for SIM-only and handset
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

doc75kok8jloac6sj1g6n1_doc6ux8lbwjrchkrci4hba.jpg
May 30, 2019
Government & Economy

Employers should offer structured training, firms with productivity gains urged to give one-off bonus

doc75kndxqrth5w9vium7x_doc7415pyo19d2so2do74c.jpg
May 30, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_Lawrence Wong_300519_43.jpg
May 30, 2019
Real Estate

Property price curbs achieved stabilisation goals: Lawrence Wong

May 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Mapletree Investments full-year net profit up 10.3% at S$2.16b

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening