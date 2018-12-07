You are here

SGX daily average value of securities in November down 21% y-o-y but derivatives volume up 9% on year

Fri, Dec 07, 2018 - 3:54 PM
WHILE activity in trading securities continued its downward trend year on year, the volume of derivatives continued to grow, according to market statistics for November released by the Singapore Exchange (SGX).

The daily average value of securities traded on the SGX last month stood at S$1.03 billion, which was down 3 per cent from October's figure and 21 per cent lower from November 2017.

Total securities market turnover came to S$21.6 billion over November's 21 trading days, a 11 per cent decline over October and down 24 per cent from a year ago. There were 23 trading days in October 2018, while there were 22 in November 2017.

From January to November 2018, the daily average value of securities traded stood at S$1.22 billion, a 2.5 per cent increase over the year ago period. However, the average volume traded of 1.8 billion shares is a 19.4 per cent fall from the first 11 months of 2017.

During the first 11 months of 2018, market turnover of securities traded was S$282.5 billion, a 3 per cent increase over the year ago period. However, the cumulative volume of 415.9 billion shares is a 19.1 per cent fall from the first 11 months of 2017.

Stock trading accounted for most of the traded value on the SGX, while structured warrants and daily leveraged certificates (DLCs) made up a smaller portion. DLCs were launched on the Singapore bourse in July 2017.

Market turnover value of exchange traded funds (ETFs) was S$146 million in November, down 40 per cent from October's figure. On a year-on-year basis, the figure is 36 per cent lower compared to November 2017.

Market turnover value of structured warrants and DLCs was S$2.02 billion in November, 11 per cent higher than October, and 6 per cent more than a year ago.

The total market capitalisation value of the 739 companies listed on the SGX stood at S$949.1 billion as at end-November.

There were 112 new bond listings that raised some S$68.8 billion in November.

Total derivatives volume was 19.6 million. The figure is down 11 per cent from October 2018, but 9 per cent higher year on year. October's volume of 22 million is an all time high for the Singapore bourse.

Equity Index futures volume was 15.1 million in November, down 15 per cent from October but up 6 per cent from November 2017.

FTSE China A50 Index futures volume was 8.51 million, down 9 per cent from October but up 16 per cent from November 2017.

SGX Nifty 50 Index futures volume was 1.59 million, down 27 per cent from month-on-month and down 16 per cent year-on-year.

Nikkei 225 Index futures volume was 1.79 million, down 33 per cent from October and down 23 per cent from November 2017.

In November, the SGX commodities derivatives volume was 1.88 million, up 28 per cent month-on-month and up 32 per cent.

In particular, the volume of iron ore derivatives in November was 1.61 million, up 34 per cent from October's figure and up 32 per cent from November 2017.

Forward freight derivatives were also heavily traded in November with a volume 108,466, up 32 per cent from October and up 96 per cent from November 2017.

