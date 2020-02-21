You are here

SGX injects another S$5m into subsidiary SGX Bond Trading

Fri, Feb 21, 2020 - 6:31 PM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

BOURSE operator Singapore Exchange (SGX) said on Friday it has injected another S$5 million into subsidiary SGX Bond Trading.

SGX Bond Trading is a licenced recognised market operator that connects buyers and sellers of Asian bonds and provides them with multiple trading protocols that cater to their liquidity needs.

Following the capital injection, SGX will continue to own 100 per cent of SGX Bond Trading. The cash injection will be used to fund the unit's ongoing capital investments and operations.

SGX said the investment signals its commitment to the success of SGX Bond Trading's OTC Trading Platform for Asian Bonds (SGX Bond Pro), the first Over-The-Counter (OTC) trading venue dedicated to Asian bonds. It will also enable SGX Bond Trading to meet Singapore's regulatory capital requirements to operate as a licenced recognised market operator.

SGX shares fell 21 cents or 2.27 per cent to S$9.05 on Friday.

