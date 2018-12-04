SGX launches high-grade iron ore contracts; to develop Belt & Road indices

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
THE Singapore Exchange (SGX) on Monday launched a set of high-grade iron ore derivatives, adding a new product to its globally dominant suite of iron ore contracts.
It also announced a partnership with Nanhua Futures, a China-headquartered financial derivatives services
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg