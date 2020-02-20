You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SGX RegCo urges caution when dealing in Vividthree's shares

Thu, Feb 20, 2020 - 7:12 PM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

FRONTLINE market regulator Singapore Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo) is urging investors to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of Vividthree Holdings.

According to SGX RegCo, a review of the trades in Vividthree shares between Sept 9, 2019 and Feb 19, 2020 showed that a small group of accounts was responsible for over 90 per cent of the traded volume.

The individuals behind these accounts appear to be connected to each other, SGX RegCo said in a statement on Thursday.

In addition, these accounts appear to have traded among themselves in what is known as "cross trades" during the period reviewed. Their cross trades accounted for 71 per cent of on-market traded volume, SGX RegCo said.

"Out of 111 active trading days, these accounts engaged in cross-trading activity on 94 days," it noted.

SEE ALSO

SGX asks Vividthree to explain why company is raising more funds

SGX RegCo also said that on Feb 12, Vividthree announced a placement of up to 15,880,000 shares at a price of at least 12.6 Singapore cents each, which is at a premium of 27.3 per cent to the volume-weighted average price of 9.9 Singapore cents on the date of the placement agreement.

The placement will be on a best-effort basis by the placement agent and subject to Vividthree and the placement agent entering into a pricing supplement by Apr 30, 2020.

The announcement of the placement followed a decline in Vividthree's share price since mid-January 2020. The shares closed at 9.5 Singapore cents on Feb 19, 2020. Throughout this period, the volume of cross trades between these accounts progressively increased, SGX RegCo said. 

It added that it is working closely with the authorities on the matter.

Vividthree shares rose 0.3 cent or 3.16 per cent to S$0.098 on Thursday, with 77,700 shares changing hands.

The company is a visual effects studio that was listed on the Catalist board in September 2019. It is a spin-off from Mainboard-listed local movie producer mm2 Asia.

Companies & Markets

Ley Choon units win construction, repair contracts worth S$55.6m

Wilmar International core profit rises 23% to US$410m in Q4

ComfortDelGro increases taxi rental rebates by another S$10m

Hongkong Land buys 31b yuan prime plot on Shanghai's West Bund

UOB partners Pathlight School to donate 1,000 care packs to disadvantaged families amid Covid-19

Top Glove unit prices RM1.3b perpetual sukuk at 3.95% in maiden offering

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 20, 2020 07:01 PM
Companies & Markets

Ley Choon units win construction, repair contracts worth S$55.6m

CATALIST-LISTED Ley Choon Group, which does underground utilities infrastructure construction and road works, said...

Feb 20, 2020 06:53 PM
Companies & Markets

Wilmar International core profit rises 23% to US$410m in Q4

A STRONG performance from the tropical oils manufacturing business and improved oilseeds crush margins lifted Wilmar...

Feb 20, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Feb 20, 2020 06:27 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares fall 0.5% as Budget euphoria wanes

THE Singapore stock market took a slight retreat on Thursday as the post-Budget euphoria began to wane and concerns...

Feb 20, 2020 06:04 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Thursday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Thursday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 0.82...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly