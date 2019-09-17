SGX rejects BlackGold's application for 3rd extension of time to hold AGM

BLACKGOLD Natural Resources is now working towards holding its FY2018 annual general meeting by Oct 31 after the Singapore Exchange (SGX) rejected its application for a third extension of time.

The Catalist-listed coal mining company had applied for a further two-month extension, citing more time needed for its qualified person's report. The firm was entangled in an Indonesian power plant graft scandal last year.

In a separate filing, the group announced changes to its board of directors. Philip Soh Sai Kiang and Chng Hee Kok have been appointed independent directors with effect from Sept 17. They will also be appointed a member of the audit committee, nominating committee and remuneration committee.

BlackGold shares ended flat at 1.2 Singapore cents on Tuesday.