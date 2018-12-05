SGX rejigs listings team, makes new appointments as it expands abroad

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
THE Singapore Exchange (SGX) has made changes to its listings teams as it boosts its presence overseas.
From Jan 1, 2019, current head of equity capital markets for small-and-medium enterprises Mohamed Nasser Ismail will take on the expanded role of head of equity capital
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg