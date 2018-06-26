You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SGX to allow listing of dual-class shares with immediate effect

Tue, Jun 26, 2018 - 5:10 PM
UPDATED Tue, Jun 26, 2018 - 6:35 PM
yunitaso@sph.com.sg@YunitaOngBT

sgx.jpg

SINGAPORE Exchange (SGX) has approved rules surrounding dual class shares (DCS) structures , green-lighting such companies with such share structures to list here with immediate effect.

These rules accompanies Singapore's transition to a new economy, SGX said in a statement on Tuesday after market close.

Loh Boon Chye, chief executive of SGX, said in the statement: "SGX today joins global exchanges in Canada, Europe and the US where companies led by founder-entrepreneurs who require funding for a rapid ramp-up of the business while retaining the ability to execute on a long-term strategy, are able to list. Investors who understand and agree with the business model and management of DCS companies will also have more choice."

A Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) spokesperson said: “SGX’s framework for DCS structures strikes a balance between supporting high-growth companies, and having in place safeguards to mitigate governance risks associated with such structures. DCS listings will broaden the range of investment options for investors and add vibrancy to Singapore’s capital markets.”

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

This comes after two rounds of public consultations, with the second consultation closing on April 27 this year. SGX also released its response to feedback from its consultation paper.

Safeguards will be put in place to "address specific risks", SGX said in its statement. Each multiple voting share will be capped at 10 votes a share, and holders of multiple voting shares will be limited to named individuals or permitted holder groups whose scope must be specified at the initial public offering (IPO).

It will require an enhanced voting process where all shares carry one vote each regardless of class for the appointment and removal of independent directors and/or auditors, variation of rights attached to any class of shares, a reverse takeover, winding-up or delisting.

The majority of the audit committee, nominating committee and the remuneration committee, and each of their respective chairman must be independent directors. Moreover, sunset clauses will be required whereby multiple voting shares will auto-convert to ordinary voting (OV) shares under circumstances that the company must stipulate at the time of the IPO.

After the missed opportunity of hosting Manchester United’s listing in 2012, the government undertook a comprehensive review of Singapore’s Companies Act. This was endorsed by Parliament in 2014. Singapore’s Committee on the Future Economy also identified the share structure to support the growth of high-tech companies.

Companies & Markets

Hong Leong Asia to recognise S$43.5m loss from deconsolidation of consumer unit

Hwa Hong buys 2 commercial sites from CDL for S$13.8m

Stocks to watch: Atlantic Navigation, Keppel Corp, Stamford Tyres, 8Telecom

Global Yellow Pages' 1-for-5 rights issue fully taken up, but by only some of its shareholders

S$5.2m discrepancy due to restructuring exercise: Asiatravel

8Telecom proposes to place 22.5m new shares at 10.3 Singapore cents apiece to raise S$2.3m

Editor's Choice

as-obike2506.jpg
Jun 26, 2018
Startups

oBike blames new rules for Singapore exit, but writing already on the wall

BT_20180626_KRBUNG26_3481039.jpg
Jun 26, 2018
Real Estate

CWT chief buying Good Class Bungalow for S$36m

Jun 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

Magnus Energy confirms former MD's lawsuit

Most Read

1 oBike blames new rules for Singapore exit, but writing already on the wall
2 Mahathir revives Singapore water dispute, takes swipe at Trump
3 StarHub TV axes channels from Discovery, garners 7 new channels
4 CWT chief buying Good Class Bungalow for S$36m
5 oBike to stop bike sharing in Singapore due to new regulations, viability issues
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

2018-06-25T052321Z_1846905391_RC160CBC43C0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-ECONOMY-MANUFACTURING.jpg
Jun 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output stays strong with 11.1% surge in May

file6uefmhcolsltgf st photo joyce fang.jpg
Jun 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Reform evaluation, supervision, tech could shape next decade's regulatory agenda: MAS' Menon

as-obike2506.jpg
Jun 26, 2018
Startups

oBike blames new rules for Singapore exit, but writing already on the wall

Jun 26, 2018
Transport

CAI consortium wins bid to operate Fukuoka Airport

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening