Shanghai Turbo appoints new financial controller

SHANGHAI Turbo announced on Wednesday the appointment of Leow Siew Phaik as its new financial controller with effect from Jan 16.

She is replacing Isaac Peh Lin Siah, who resigned to “pursue other career opportunities”. Mr Peh had been in his position since Dec 9, 2013.

Ms Leow will now be responsible for the group’s financial and management accounting, and other corporate and regulatory compliance matters.

She was formerly the auditing and finance manager for United Business Media Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of UBM plc in the UK, as well as financial controller of Amanresorts International, based in Lijiang, Yunnan, China.