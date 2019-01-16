You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Shanghai Turbo appoints new financial controller

Wed, Jan 16, 2019 - 7:32 PM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

SHANGHAI Turbo announced on Wednesday the appointment of Leow Siew Phaik as its new financial controller with effect from Jan 16.

She is replacing Isaac Peh Lin Siah, who resigned to “pursue other career opportunities”. Mr Peh had been in his position since Dec 9, 2013.

Ms Leow will now be responsible for the group’s financial and management accounting, and other corporate and regulatory compliance matters.

She was formerly the auditing and finance manager for United Business Media Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of UBM plc in the UK, as well as financial controller of Amanresorts International, based in Lijiang, Yunnan, China.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

ecoWise unit enters into MOU with ship handler to explore food processing, food recycling

Sino Grandness served letter of demand by shareholder

New diversity council set up to champion more women in Singapore’s boardrooms

Annica in talks with buyer of GPE stake to defer payment of S$600,000 due

LTC Corp to suspend trading from Feb 1, delist as exit offer crosses 90% threshold

RHT Health Trust disposes entire assets to controlling unitholder Fortis Healthcare

Editor's Choice

ak_sgx_0401.jpg
Jan 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Call for changes to Catalist and regulatory framework

BT_20190116_YORETAIL_3669394.jpg
Jan 16, 2019
BT Outlook 2019
Real Estate

Cook, work, play in malls. But whither the retail property recovery?

BT_20190116_LTGVTM6KX_3669358.jpg
Jan 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Semiconductor veteran Ricky Lee back for S$13.2m IPO

Most Read

1 Impossible Burgers coming to Singapore in first half of 2019
2 A big step by CapitaLand and Temasek in play for global stakes
3 Glassdoor launches operations in Singapore
4 CapitaLand to buy Temasek unit Ascendas-Singbridge in S$11b deal, creating Asian giant
5 CapitaLand's S$11b buy is big, but will it be beautiful?
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

jtcouncil_060119.jpg
Jan 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

New diversity council set up to champion more women in Singapore’s boardrooms

jtcouncil_060119.jpg
Jan 16, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jan 16, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

KPMG’s Budget proposal: fintech adoption, cyber resilience and R&D

SL_sg_160119_50.jpg
Jan 16, 2019
Government & Economy

More Singapore employers offering flexible work arrangements: MOM

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening