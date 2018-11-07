Share buybacks take a tumble in October earnings season

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
SHARE buybacks took a month-on-month tumble in October, as companies prepared to announce results.
Some 30.8 million shares were bought back last month for S$59.9 million, by 29 Singapore-listed firms, according to figures from the bourse.
This was a drop of 36 per
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg