Shareholders, Sias raise concerns over Chemical Industries’ C-suite resignations, alleged ‘post-retirement perks’

Megan Cheah

Published Wed, Feb 14, 2024 · 3:49 pm
The letter from shareholders comes amid the resignations of Chemical Industries' CEO and COO – both of whom have served for less than a year in their current roles.
Chemical Industries

SHAREHOLDERS of Chemical Industries (Far East) (CI) have raised concerns over issues including a spate of senior management resignations, and money spent on alleged “post-retirement perks” awarded to co-founder and emeritus chairman Lim Soo Peng.

The group of its minority shareholders, who claim to own at least 10 per cent of the shares of the mainboard-listed company, also took issue with the nomination of non-management independent director Lim Yew Nghee as deputy chairman.

Lim Yew Nghee, also known as Eugene Lim, is the son of Lim Soo Peng.

The Business Times understands that the group of shareholders includes Malaysian chemical manufacturing company Batu Kawan, which holds a 6.55 per...

