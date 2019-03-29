You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Shinvest Holding flags first half-year loss

Fri, Mar 29, 2019 - 2:06 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

PRECISION manufacturer Shinvest Holding expects to report a net loss for the first half of fiscal 2019, based on a preliminary assessment of the group’s unaudited financial results for the year ended Aug 31, 2019, the group said in a bourse filing on Friday.

The company blamed the expected loss on the disposal of its entire 57.48 per cent equity interest in GD Tech H K, the need for more provision accounts receivable under the SFRS 9 (I) implemented this financial year, and the slowing economy from the on-going US-China trade war.

Shinvest said more details of the group’s performance will be provided when it announces its unaudited financial results for the first half year on or about April 14.

Shinvest Holding shares last traded flat at S$0.80 apiece on Thursday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Tee International bags engineering contracts worth S$22m

SingPost fined S$300,000 for service lapses in 2018

F J Benjamin lands exclusive distributorship for Baume & Mercier watches in Singapore, Malaysia

AMP Capital completes sale of AA Reit management rights, stake to AIMS Financial

Sim Leisure Group sees 2018 profit more than quadruple to RM6.1m

Resources Prima wants another 6-month extension for trading resumption proposal

Editor's Choice

BP_CBD_290319_6.jpg
Mar 29, 2019
Real Estate

New CBD options offer flexibility in medium to long-term

BT_20190329_PGAWARDS_3737535.jpg
Mar 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sheng Siong boss awarded Businessman of the Year

BP_Hyflux_290319_10.jpg
Mar 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Allocation to Hyflux creditors not agreed on: Salim-Medco

Most Read

1 Singapore women earn 12.8% less than men: Glassdoor
2 Joining a Singapore bank a dream for thousands, reality for few
3 URA Draft Master Plan 2019: Higher plot ratios in CBD for converting offices to hotels, residences
4 SIA bonds a hit with investors, upsized to S$750 million
5 Singapore CBD to see identity shift
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_Spost_290319_65.jpg
Mar 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

SingPost fined S$300,000 for service lapses in 2018

BP_Bank_290319_59.jpg
Mar 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore bank lending up 0.2% in Feb: MAS preliminary data

Mar 29, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: HPL, Sim Leisure, OneApex, China Kangda, International Cement

Mar 29, 2019
Real Estate

URA tenders Tan Quee Lan Street site; postpones one-north Gateway site launch to June

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening