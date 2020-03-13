SIA cancels flights on US travel ban, says will re-accommodate customers

SINGAPORE Airlines (SIA) announced in a Facebook post on Friday evening that it will be reducing flight capacity on selected routes to the United States.

The two flights to and from New York with a stopover in Frankfurt will be cancelled from March to April as well as some days in May. This comes as the US imposed a travel ban on Europe, with the exception of the United Kingdom, on Wednesday.

The cancellations add to the latest cut in flight capacity, which will temporarily remove 15.6 per cent of capacity from its network. This affects flight destinations to Rome and China with most lasting till May, while some flights to Christchurch and San Francisco are affected in June as well.

Because of this, the national carrier said, its ticket offices and customer service agents are facing high volumes of queries and requests.

In response to The Business Times on how it is managing the situation, an SIA spokesman said that it seeks "customers’ understanding that it may take much longer than usual" for its agents to respond.

Customers affected by the cancellations will be re-accommodated onto other flights and will be notified via phone or e-mail, according to the SIA spokesman. Those who have booked their tickets through travel agencies are advised to contact their agents for assistance.

SIA shares shed 14 Singapore cents to close at S$7.20 on Friday.