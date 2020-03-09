You are here

SIA, Emirates waive change fees for March flights amid virus outbreak

Mon, Mar 09, 2020 - 1:01 PM
UPDATED Mon, Mar 09, 2020 - 2:01 PM
leilal@sph.com.sg

AS the Covid-19 virus outbreak upends travel plans to more countries around the world, Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Emirates have said they will waive some fees for changing flight tickets issued in March.

On Monday, Emirates said it would waive change and reissuance fees for all bookings made before March 31, 2020, for all existing destinations in the Emirates network.

Customers can change their booking to any date within an 11-month date range in the same booking class without incurring change penalties. They will have to shoulder any fare differences in the new itinerary.

Its rewards programme Emirates Skywards will also allow members in the Platinum, Gold and Silver tiers to maintain their current status if they fulfil 80 per cent of their tier travel requirements between March 31 and June 30, 2020. Skywards members booked to travel between March 1 and June 30 will get an additional 20 per cent bonus tier miles.

SIA said on Saturday that it will waive change fees for all SIA and SilkAir tickets bought between March 6 and March 31, for travel to and from all destinations.

