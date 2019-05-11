SIA Engineering Q4 net profit down 12.3% at S$49.3m

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
SIA Engineering Company on Friday posted a net profit of S$49.3 million for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 12.3 per cent lower than a year ago.
This was partly due to a S$15 million one-off gain in the year-ago period following the divestment of Asian Compressor
