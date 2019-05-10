You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SIA Engineering Q4 net profit falls 12.3% to S$49.3m

Fri, May 10, 2019 - 7:48 PM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

SIA Engineering Company on Friday posted a net profit of S$49.3 million for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 12.3 per cent lower than a year ago.

This was partly due to a S$15 million one-off gain in the year-ago period on the divestment of Asian Compressor Technology Services Company Limited.

Revenue also shrank 7.4 per cent to S$256 million on lower fleet management activities. Earnings per share for the quarter was 4.4 Singapore cents, compared to 5.02 cents in the fourth quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, net profit was S$160.9 million, down 13.9 per cent from the previous year. Revenue stood at S$1.02 billion, 6.8 per cent lower than in FY17/18 mainly on the back of a decline in airframe and fleet management revenue.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Earnings per share for the full year was 14.38 Singapore cents compared to 16.70 cents in FY17/18. Net asset value per share as at March 31 was 136.6 Singapore cents.

SIA Engineering has declared a final dividend of eight Singapore cents, down from nine cents a year ago. Together with an interim dividend of three cents paid earlier, the total dividend payout for FY18/19 will be 11 Singapore cents per share.

The dividend will be paid on Aug 8.

SIA Engineering closed at S$2.48 on Friday, down one cent or 0.4 per cent before the results were announced.

Editor's Choice

lwx_best world_100519_1.jpg
May 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX to Best World: Is main customer in China a related party?

BT_20190510_ANGCOMMENT10_3777605.jpg
May 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Transfer of excess reserves to GIC: It's not about tax cuts, but maximising returns

BP_Genting Singapore_100519_10.jpg
May 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Genting Singapore Q1 net profit falls 5% on lower gaming revenue

Most Read

1 Resale of older HDB flats continues upswing in face of policy tweaks: OrangeTee
2 Best World takes Bonitas to Court for defamation
3 Telcos' dilemma: How to scale up to 5G without breaking the bank
4 SGX to Best World: Is main customer in China a related party?
5 MAS' S$45b transfer to GIC could give government revenues a boost
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_LyftUber_100519_13.jpg
May 10, 2019
Garage

Uber valued at US$82b in IPO as market jitters, Lyft woes weigh

file743599ujt1518dg2b4v0.jpg
May 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

May 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux says it could get up to S$500m from Oyster Bay Fund

Grain2.jpg
May 10, 2019
Garage

Singapore food tech startup Grain bags US$10m in Series B funding led by Singha Ventures

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening