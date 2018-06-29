You are here
SIA pays CEO 14% less in fiscal 2018, following lacklustre 2017
The value of Goh Choon Phong's share-based compensation also took a fall
Singapore
SINGAPORE Airlines (SIA) paid its chief executive Goh Choon Phong 14 per cent less in fiscal 2018, reflecting lower bonuses for a lacklustre fiscal 2017, and lower valuations for his share-based compensation, according to the national carrier's latest annual report.
