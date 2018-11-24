You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SIA, Sats and DFASS to invest over S$35m in share subscription for travel retail JV

Sat, Nov 24, 2018 - 5:50 AM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

Singapore

SINGAPORE Airlines (SIA), ground-handler Sats and duty-free retailer DFASS will invest over S$35 million in travel retail joint venture KrisShop, which aims to offer targeted products and services for passengers.

The three companies first announced they were setting up

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_lawyers_231118_1.jpg
Nov 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Fixed legal fees off the table for now

BP_SG_231118_2.jpg
Nov 23, 2018
Government & Economy

MTI: Growth to let up in 2019; Q3 GDP underwhelms

BP_Grab_231118_4.jpg
Nov 23, 2018
Garage

Grab unveils pioneer batch of startups in accelerator programme

Most Read

1 'Spend the minimum': How Lion Air hid equipment failures and beat regulators
2 China developer CFLD cuts staff in Singapore office
3 NODX tipped to expand 5.5-6% in 2018
4 US stock market's slide is flashing a warning about the economy
5 Grab unveils pioneer batch of startups in accelerator programme
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

hzheng1123lyh1.jpg
Nov 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Heng Swee Keat is PAP's first assistant secretary-general; most likely to be next PM

doc72w1o7m8pq011l3io4g1_doc72mo5coll6fgjspi8o.jpg
Nov 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Monetary Authority of Singapore_0.jpg
Nov 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's financial stability sound but global risks have increased: MAS

BP_SGcoe_231118_41.jpg
Nov 23, 2018
Transport

Slump in Singapore vehicle sales to worsen in 2019, hit rock bottom in 2021: Fitch

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening