SIA slips on first day of rights shares trading; carrier secures over S$1b of credit facilities

Singapore
SINGAPORE Airlines (SIA) on Monday said it has raised over S$1 billion in credit facilities, in addition to the S$8.8 billion raised from its recent rights issue. The counter ended the day at S$4.290, down 0.9 per cent or four cents on the first day that its rights shares began...
