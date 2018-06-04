You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SIA's non-stop service to Los Angeles expected to launch 'quite soon'

Mon, Jun 04, 2018 - 10:50 AM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

[SYDNEY] Singapore Airlines (SIA) is expected to launch non-stop services to Los Angeles using the ultra long range (ULR) version of the A350-900 "quite soon", chief executive Goh Choon Phong said.

SIA, which is the launch customer for the A350-900ULR, has seven of the planes on order. It will take delivery of its first one in September and receive all seven by end-March next year. All seven will be used for the US.

"It's going to be within a year," said Mr Goh, pointing out that the airline will receive all seven by the end of the financial year next March. He was speaking to reporters at the sidelines of the 74th annual general meeting of the International Air Transport Association (Iata), which is taking place in Sydney.

Come Oct 11, SIA will relaunch the world's longest commercial flight as it commences non-stop services between Singapore and New York using the ultra long range version of the Airbus A350-900.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The service to Newark Liberty International Airport will start off three times a week, but daily operations will begin from Oct 18 after an additional A350-900ULR aircraft enters service. The aircraft will be configured in a two-class layout, with 67 Business Class seats and 94 Premium Economy Class seats.

SIA previously pulled the plug on its non-stop services to Newark and Los Angeles in 2013, amid weak corporate demand and high fuel prices.

In addition, SIA already flies direct to San Francisco using an A350-900. It also operates one-stop services to New York (via Frankfurt) and Los Angeles (via South Korea, and via Tokyo).

Of the non-stop service to San Francisco, Mr Goh said: "That seems to be doing well. We'll probably keep part of the operations on. Whether we will add more is something that will be under review."

Aside from New York and Los Angeles, it is also reviewing the feasibility of a third non-stop destination in the US using the A350-900ULR.

Meanwhile, Mr Goh said that cargo yield growth - which rebounded last year - could ease this year as supply catches up with demand. According to figures from Iata, global cargo yields expanded by 8.1 per cent last year.

"The cargo market last year was very good for most airlines. There was a huge increase in demand and the supply didn’t have time to react, and therefore there was a huge yield improvement. Whether or not that repeats this year remains to be seen, but I would expect more people would be able to plan ahead and add capacity," he said, adding that could affect yield.

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_040618_2.jpg
Jun 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX RegCo says director watchlist not permanent

BT_20180604_JLGOJEK_3459142.jpg
Jun 4, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore VC Openspace hails ride with Go-Jek

BT_20180604_JLGREEN_3457530.jpg
Jun 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Emerging markets must navigate ESG trade-offs, says analyst

Most Read

1 The Grab effect
2 Penny-stock crash case to proceed to trial
3 CapitaLand group CEO to retire on Dec 31
4 Japanese activist shareholder sells penthouse at a slight loss
5 S'pore incurs costs on HSR project pending clarification from Malaysia
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGX_040618_2.jpg
Jun 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX RegCo says director watchlist not permanent

BT_20180604_JLGOJEK_3459142.jpg
Jun 4, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore VC Openspace hails ride with Go-Jek

BP_SGX_040618_3.jpg
Jun 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

March FY results: Two in black for every one in red

Jun 4, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Vard Holdings, Rex Int'l, Mary Chia

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening