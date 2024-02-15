SIIC Environment CFO leaves to ‘pursue career developments’

Tang's duties will be taken over by the deputy CFO in the interim, says SIIC Environment.
SIIC Environment

WATER treatment and supply company SIIC Environment on Thursday (Feb 15) announced that its chief financial officer Tang Congliang has resigned to “pursue career changes and developments”.

The resignation is effective from Thursday. His duties will be taken over by the deputy CFO in the interim, said SIIC Environment in a bourse filing.

The company said it is looking to identify a suitable replacement and will inform shareholders in this regard as and when appropriate.

Tang joined the company on Mar 23, 2020. Bourse filings indicate he has an interest of 300,000 shares in SIIC Environment.

In November last year, SIIC Environment’s non-executive chairman Zhou Jun resigned from the board, as he was unable to devote sufficient time to implement duties due to “personal matters”.

This was preceded by the company changing chief executive officers, with Zhu Dazhi taking over from Yang Jianwei at end-September.

Yang later resigned from his executive director role due to a “redesignation of work” in early October.

Shares of SIIC Environment closed unchanged at S$0.192 on Thursday, before the announcement.

