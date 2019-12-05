You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Silkroad Nickel signs definitive head of agreement to operate Sulawesi smelter

Thu, Dec 05, 2019 - 8:13 PM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

CATALIST-LISTED Silkroad Nickel announced after trading hours on Thursday that, together with its subsidiary PT Teknik Alum Service (PT TAS), it has signed a binding definitive head of agreement with Renewable and Sustainable Energy Holding (R&S), PT Artabumi Sentra Industri (PT ASI) and PT Anugrah Tambang Smelter (PT ATSM) to form a joint venture to build and operate smelter facilities for the production of nickel pig iron (NPI) on the group's mine site in Sulawesi, Indonesia.

Under the terms of the agreement, Silkroad and R&S will set up a joint venture known as "New.Co" and will enter into a shareholders' agreement. Silkroad will be the majority shareholder of New.Co.

New.Co intends to enter into an operating agreement with PT ASI to operate 12 blast furnaces and ancillary equipment for the production of NPI, with the option to purchase. The total amount payable by New.Co is US$30 million and the payment terms are to be mutually agreed by the parties. New.Co, Silkroad or PT TAS will have the option to acquire the blast furnaces from PT ASI, upon full payment of US$30 million, at no further cost or payment.

According to the PT ASI operating agreement, New.Co or Silkroad will acquire three 7.5 megawatt (MW) power plants and the corresponding ancillary equipment to supply power to the blast furnaces for a maximum price of US$20 million payable by way of new ordinary shares in the share capital of Silkroad at an agreed price of S$0.725 per share.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Silkroad shares will be issued upon commissioning of each set of up to four blast furnaces required to power one power plant. The value of the power plants and the corresponding ancillary equipment to supply power to the blast furnaces will be determined by an independent third party to be mutually appointed by the parties.

SEE ALSO

Silkroad Nickel in tie-up to run ferronickel smelter in Indonesia

PT TAS intends to enter into a nickel ore supply agreement with New.Co or if required, PT ASI, and PT TAS intends to provide a guarantee on the quality and quantity of nickel ore necessary for the operation of the blast furnaces.

Silkroad or PT TAS intends to acquire 100 per cent of the shareholdings in PT ATSM.

The signing and execution of the completion agreements are subject to conditions such as regulatory and corporate approvals.

Companies & Markets

Keppel Infrastructure unit invests 53m euros in energy firm MET Group

Mapletree Logistics Trust added to STI, Golden Agri-Resources excluded

Design Studio chief quits; board reshuffles with interim CEO named

Manulife US Reit joining FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Developed Index

Singtel Optus deputy takes over the reins as CEO designate

Alita Resources refinances debt with A$70m loan from prospective Chinese buyer

BREAKING

Dec 5, 2019 07:46 PM
Companies & Markets

Keppel Infrastructure unit invests 53m euros in energy firm MET Group

KEPPEL Infrastructure Holdings' indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary Keppel Energy Switzerland Holding AG is investing...

Dec 5, 2019 06:51 PM
Companies & Markets

Mapletree Logistics Trust added to STI, Golden Agri-Resources excluded

MAPLETREE Logistics Trust has been added to the Straits Times Index (STI), while Golden Agri-Resources will be...

Dec 5, 2019 06:33 PM
Transport

Singapore Airshow 2020 to be fully solar-powered, says organiser

THE Singapore Airshow 2020 will be fully solar-powered for the first time in its 12-year history, as sustainability...

Dec 5, 2019 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Dec 5, 2019 06:22 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares add 0.5% as risk appetite rises on trade deal hopes

THE Straits Times Index (STI) saw broad gains, regaining Wednesday’s losses to end the trading session at 3,174.19,...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly