Sinarmas Land's Q3 profit falls 25.7%

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
LOWER revenue, higher finance cost, and a weakening of the Indonesia rupiah dampened results for Indonesian property developer Sinarmas Land (SML) in its third quarter.
For the three months ended Sept 30, the group posted a 25.7 per cent drop in net profit to S$12.4
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg