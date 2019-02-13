You are here
Singapore bourse dips on weak retail sales data
Other Asian markets gained; local trading still muted after Chinese New Year, but should pick up with earnings season
TUESDAY'S trading yielded gains for most Asian markets, but the Singapore bourse fared a little worse, ending the day with the Straits Times Index (STI) down 0.16 per cent or 5.12 points to 3,201.15.
The key index held onto early gains before the midday break, then took a bumpy ride
