Feedback shows broad support for Budget 2019

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
RESPONDENTS to a government feedback exercise about the Budget this year largely gave their support to efforts to help small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and transform industries.
Government feedback and engagement agency Reach announced these results which were part of
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg