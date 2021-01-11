Singapore equity market in a 'sweet spot': Phillip Securities

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
WHILE the Straits Times Index (STI) lagged some of the major equity benchmarks last year, the local market is poised to generate better returns this year.
Singapore's equity market is now in a "sweet spot", supported by the potential economic rebound and a low interest...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes