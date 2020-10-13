You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Singapore firms lag Malaysia and Thai peers on integrity disclosures: study

Tue, Oct 13, 2020 - 6:04 PM
umadevi@sph.com.g@UmaDeviBT

SINGAPORE'S largest listed companies are lagging behind their peers in Malaysia and Thailand when it comes to disclosures of business integrity practices, a study has found.

It scored the 50 largest companies, according to market capitalisation as at end-March, listed on each of the stock exchanges of Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand. The companies were assessed on matters such as whether leadership showed support for anti-corruption drives, whether an anti-corruption training programme was in place, and whether there was a policy explicitly prohibiting facilitation payments.

The study was by the NUS Business School's Centre for Governance, Institutions and Organisations (CGIO) and Asean CSR Network (ACN), and sponsored by the Securities Investor Association (Singapore), or Sias.

Malaysia-listed companies achieved the highest disclosure level of 74 per cent; Thailand came in second at 71 per cent, and Singapore, third, at 64 per cent.

The overall average disclosure level for the five Asean countries has improved to 63 per cent from 56 per cent in 2018, when the study was last conducted.

SEE ALSO

Virtual, hybrid shareholder meetings could be here to stay: SGX, MAS

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Sias chief executive David Gerald said the survey had revealed a "definite disconnect between practice and disclosures" among listed companies in Singapore.

CGIO's director, Associate Professor Lawrence Loh, agreed, saying: "Singapore is so high in terms of the national reputation for anti corruption business integrity, but when it comes to corporations, everything seems to be missing."

He added that there appears to be a "reluctance to make disclosures" among companies. "(They) seem to have this inertia to disclose anything relating to business integrity, especially when it comes to external commitment," he said.

Looking ahead, Prof Loh said there is scope for the study to expand its reach to all listed companies in Singapore, and to conduct the study every year instead of every two years.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Transcorp can't make exit offer to minority shareholders

Hyflux disputes several statements by suitor Utico

More than 50 tech jobs for women at DBS virtual hiring fair

China state-owned firm adds Zheneng Jinjiang stake for S$289.9m, plans mandatory offer

SGX and NZX to explore global dairy derivatives partnership

Singapore Airlines adds seats, new dates for meals on A-380 restaurant

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 13, 2020 06:30 PM
Companies & Markets

Transcorp can't make exit offer to minority shareholders

TRANSCORP Holdings is unable to make an exit offer to its shareholders, and one of its controlling shareholders has...

Oct 13, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Oct 13, 2020 05:51 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Tuesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 6.77...

Oct 13, 2020 05:49 PM
Stocks

STI up 0.6%, building on optimism of Q3 results season

THE benchmark Straits Times Index on Tuesday climbed 0.6 per cent or 15.23 points to close at 2,567.65, extending...

Oct 13, 2020 05:17 PM
Transport

COE supply to rise by 5.8% for Nov-Jan period

[SINGAPORE] There will be a small respite for car buyers when the new certificate of entitlement (COE) quota starts...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Indoor playground SuperPark Singapore has closed down

Automotive activities viable again as Hyundai opens first EV facility in Singapore: PM Lee

If SIA needs more cash, it should tap travellers instead of investors

SGX and NZX to explore global dairy derivatives partnership

Stocks to watch: Keppel, Tee International, Parkson Retail Asia, Fabchem, SGX

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for