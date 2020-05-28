Singapore firms to pay 5% less dividends this year: IHS Markit

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
SINGAPORE companies are expected to deliver US$14.2 billion in dividends in 2020, down 5 per cent from US$14.8 billion a year ago.
The fall in dividends comes amid a stark outlook following the implementation of Singapore's circuit breaker since April 7, which is...
