You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Singapore Flyer to reopen on March 20

Thu, Mar 19, 2020 - 6:47 PM
choycmn@sph.com.sgNatalieChoyBT

THE Singapore Flyer will reopen on March 20  following a four-month suspension, said tourism player Straco Corporation in a statement on Thursday. 

Its subsidiary, Straco Leisure, which operates the giant observation wheel, has received approval from the Building and Construction Authority to resume operations at the attraction. 

Straco said the suspension of operations since Nov 19 last year was undertaken as a precautionary measure, due to a technical issue affecting a small section of the outer layer of a spoke cable. There are 112 of these  cables in the design of the observation wheel, and each is an assembly of a wire rope core consisting of multiple helically twisted steel wires, with Z-shaped wires that interlock with another in the outer layers. 

Inspection and tests have been carried out under the supervision of an appointed specialist professional engineer to "ensure the structural integrity" of the attraction, said the group. 

Straco shares closed trading at S$0.42 on Thursday, down S$0.04 or 8.7 per cent. 

SEE ALSO

Straco Corp's Singapore Flyer suspends operations again after technical glitch

Companies & Markets

OCBC expects Singapore Airlines to need external funding due to virus hit

Jardine Strategic down 14% in biggest single-day drop

Top Glove Q2 net profit up 9.3%, sees solid quarters ahead amid virus pandemic

Singapore on track to transition from benchmark behind S$3.5t SGD derivatives market

Micro-Mechanics reduces activity at Malaysia, US factories due to lockdowns

Prudential Thailand, TMB Bank in bancassurance tie-up

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 19, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Mar 19, 2020 06:24 PM
Banking & Finance

Malaysia's central bank cuts statutory reserve ratio to 2%

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's central bank cut its statutory reserve ratio (SRR) on Thursday by 100 basis points to 2.00...

Mar 19, 2020 05:54 PM
Stocks

STI's losing streak runs into 7th day, falls 4.7% on Thursday

Singapore's Straits Times Index (STI) extended its losing streak to seven on Thursday, after stimulus measures...

Mar 19, 2020 05:15 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Thursday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Thursday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 19.29...

Mar 19, 2020 05:03 PM
Government & Economy

MAS slaps bans on former insurance agents, bank staff for fraud and dishonest conduct

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Thursday said it has issued prohibition orders ranging from six to 12...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.