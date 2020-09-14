You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Singapore Kitchen Equipment execs on bail amid graft probe

Mon, Sep 14, 2020 - 8:45 AM
UPDATED Mon, Sep 14, 2020 - 10:26 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

CATALIST-LISTED Singapore Kitchen Equipment on Sunday said that its husband-and-wife founders Sally Chua Chwee Choo and Alan Lee Chong Hoe are on bail amid a corruption probe. 

Ms Chua is the group’s executive director and chief executive officer, while Mr Lee is an executive director. They are on bail in relation to investigations into offences under Section 6(b) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the group said in a regulatory update.

It added that their passports have been surrendered to the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB).

Ms Chua, Mr Lee and group senior sales manager Alvin Chiao Shan Ren were interviewed by the CPIB on or about Sept 10 in connection with entertainment expenses and sales commissions relating to certain projects undertaken by Q'son Kitchen Equipment, a wholly-owned subsidiary.

The group, through Q'son, provides commercial and industrial kitchen solutions for the food and beverage and hospitality services industries. Ms Chua is also the managing director of Q'son.

SEE ALSO

US hotel cleaners say their jobs are under assault

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Singapore Kitchen Equipment said the investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed against Ms Chua, Mr Lee and Mr Chiao as at Sunday.

Its nominating committee is of the view that the trio remains competent and it would be in the group's best interests that they continue to discharge their responsibilities and duties in the operation of the group's businesses. The nominating committee will re-assess its position where appropriate in the event there is any material development, the group said. 

Although it is presently not aware of any impropriety or offence committed by Ms Chua, Mr Lee and Mr Chiao, the board said it has appointed solicitors and an independent reviewer to, among other things, review the group's internal processes and internal controls to further strengthen corporate governance.

Singapore Kitchen Equipment on Sunday requested to lift a trading halt called on Sept 11. The counter last traded at 9.8 Singapore cents on Aug 20.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 14, 2020 10:27 AM
Companies & Markets

Sinarmas, Mitsubishi, Surbana tie up for transit-oriented developments in Indonesia

A SUBSIDIARY of Sinarmas Land has entered into a strategic partnership with Mitbana, a joint-venture fund management...

Sep 14, 2020 09:54 AM
Real Estate

China's Aug new home prices rise at slightly faster pace

[BEIJING] New home prices in China rose at a slightly faster monthly pace in August, as consumer demand continued to...

Sep 14, 2020 09:46 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks open Monday's session on front foot

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks started Monday on a positive note boosted by fresh vaccine hopes, while investors are...

Sep 14, 2020 09:40 AM
Stocks

Singapore stocks edge down; STI opens 0.1% lower

SINGAPORE shares opened little changed on Monday, with the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) shedding about 0.1...

Sep 14, 2020 09:39 AM
Companies & Markets

Moya unit to operate, maintain water supply system in Batam for six months

INDONESIAN water treatment company Moya Holdings Asia on Sunday said its subsidiary, PT Moya Indonesia, has been...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

How Temasek unlocked value at Sembcorp

Razer Fintech, Franklin Templeton create digital wealth management platform for youth

Healthcare firms weather crisis with overseas presences, more services

Airlines, devastated

CapLand private fund in exclusive talks to buy ABI Plaza

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.