Singapore shares little changed at Tuesday’s open; STI up 0.01%

Benicia Tan

Published Tue, Mar 19, 2024 · 9:36 am
On the Singapore Exchange, gainers outnumber losers 65 to 35.
Singapore Stocks

SINGAPORE stocks were trading muted on Tuesday (Mar 19) morning, following mixed results in global markets.

As at 9.03 am, the Straits Times Index (STI) rose 0.45 point or 0.01 per cent to 3,172.38. Across the broader market, gainers outnumbered losers 65 to 35 after 140.4 million securities worth S$56.1 million changed hands. 

Seatrium was the most heavily traded counter by volume. It declined S$0.002 or 2.5 per cent to S$0.079 after 103.3 million securities were transacted.

Other companies that were briskly transacted included watch-listed SMI Vantage, which gained S$0.002 or 6.5 per cent to S$0.033, and Singtel, which advanced S$0.03 or 1.2 per cent to S$2.52.

Banking stocks were mixed in early trade. DBS was nearly flat, as the counter ended S$0.01 or 0.03 per cent higher at S$34.91. OCBC fell S$0.01 or 0.1 per cent to S$13.35, and UOB traded flat at S$28.94.

US indices were boosted on Monday by investor buzz over artificial intelligence ahead of Nvidia’s GTC 2024 gathering, an annual developers’ conference. The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 0.8 per cent to 16,103.45. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.2 per cent to 38,790.43, and the broad-based S&P 500 inched up 0.6 per cent to 5,149.42.

Over in Europe, stocks edged lower on Monday, led by a slump in the telecommunications sector, while German bond yields inched up after eurozone inflation came in as expected in February. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.2 per cent at 503.94.

Straits Times Index

