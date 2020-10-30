Singapore shares slide after Dow's 900-point overnight dive

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
AROUND the world, investors were rattled on the back of rising coronavirus case counts and looming threats of lockdowns. The upcoming US presidential election, too, contributed to a panic-induced sell-off in most markets.
Wall Street indices closed sharply lower at the end of Wednesday's...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes