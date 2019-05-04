Singapore stocks finish weak on low risk appetite

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore shares were flat on Friday, following another weak US session overnight, as investors turned cautious ahead of US jobs data.
The Straits Times Index (STI) tumbled at the open but regained its footing later in the day to end the day lower by 0.03 per cent or 1.04 points to 3,392.
