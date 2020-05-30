Singapore's market cap eases marginal 0.3% in May

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
WITH March's horrendous rout in its rear-view mirror, the Singapore bourse went on to stabilise in May - although no one is ruling out "June jitters".
Recession fears and the worsening US-China spat were big dampeners.
These negatives were, however, offset by the...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes