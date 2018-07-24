You are here
Singtel, Ericsson to launch 5G pilot in one-north district
Network will test drone-flying and also explore how autonomous vehicles can benefit from 5G
Singapore
SINGTEL and Ericsson will launch a 5G pilot network in the one-north district by the fourth quarter to support drone and self-driving car tests there.
Raymond Soh, Ericsson head of network solutions for Singapore, Brunei and the Philippines, said: "We plan to test some
