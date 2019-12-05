Singtel Optus deputy takes over the reins as CEO designate

Kelly Bayer Rosmarin will join the Singtel management committee next April.

SINGTEL has named Kelly Bayer Rosmarin as CEO designate of both Optus and Consumer Australia, the telco announced in press statement on Thursday.

Optus is Australia's second-largest telco, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Singtel.

Ms Bayer Rosmarin takes over from Allen Lew, and will join the Singtel management committee from April 1, 2020. As deputy CEO of Optus, Ms Bayer Rosmarin has been driving customer experience improvements and market share growth for Optus' consumer business, the company noted.

Commenting on her appointment, Ms Bayer Rosmarin said: "I'm honoured to be given the opportunity to lead Optus at this exciting juncture, with 5G on the horizon and the Australian economy digitalising rapidly."

Prior to joining Singtel in March 2019, Ms Bayer Rosmarin was group executive of institutional banking and markets at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, where she drove business growth and digital transformation programmes.

She has been named among the Top 10 businesswomen in Australia, and the Top 25 women in Asia-Pacific finance.

Separately, Mr Lew will take on the newly-created role of CEO of group strategy and business development, and country chief officer for Thailand. He will also continue as chairman of the executive committee of Singtel's Thai associate, AIS.

Mr Lew was appointed CEO of Optus and Consumer Australia in 2014. Since joining the group in 1980, he has held a range of senior management roles including CEO of group digital life, CEO of Singapore and COO of AIS.

As at 10.40am on Thursday, Singtel shares were trading at S$3.41, up 0.3 per cent, or one Singapore cent on a cum-dividend basis.