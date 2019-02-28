Singtel snags Axiata e-wallet for regional payments network

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
SINGTEL'S fledgling cross-border payments network has found its first partner in a non-associate market.
Boost Malaysia, a two-year-old electronic wallet from the digital services arm of Malaysia's Axiata Group, will join the VIA network, under an agreement announced on
