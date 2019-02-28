Singtel snags Axiata e-wallet for regional payments network

From left: Ibrahim Yeo, regional technical director for Singtel's international group; Zoran Vasiljev, CEO of Apigate; Arthur Lang, chief executive of Singtel's international group; Mohd Khairil Abdullah, CEO of Axiata Digital; Marc Lo, VP for strategy and insights at Singtel's international group; and Soon Sze Meng, Singtel's international group VP of business, at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on Feb 27.

PHOTO: SINGTEL