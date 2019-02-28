You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Singtel snags Axiata e-wallet for regional payments network

Thu, Feb 28, 2019 - 5:50 AM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

BT_20190228_ABDASH28_3708965.jpg
From left: Ibrahim Yeo, regional technical director for Singtel's international group; Zoran Vasiljev, CEO of Apigate; Arthur Lang, chief executive of Singtel's international group; Mohd Khairil Abdullah, CEO of Axiata Digital; Marc Lo, VP for strategy and insights at Singtel's international group; and Soon Sze Meng, Singtel's international group VP of business, at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on Feb 27.
PHOTO: SINGTEL

Singapore

SINGTEL'S fledgling cross-border payments network has found its first partner in a non-associate market.

Boost Malaysia, a two-year-old electronic wallet from the digital services arm of Malaysia's Axiata Group, will join the VIA network, under an agreement announced on

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

SL_cs_280219_5.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Real Estate

Developers re-issuing options amid cooling market, launch bonanza

SL_dba_280219_8.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Banking & Finance

Rivals out in force to woo remisiers on news of DBS Vickers' revamp

Feb 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Thomson Medical returns to profit, announces dividend

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Best World shares plunge as much as 25.8% as trading resumes
2 Mindfulness may help middle managers avoid burnout: study
3 No hard feelings; consumers may soon switch banks with ease
4 Acra to overhaul portal after rogue agents misused services
5 PropNex launches new HDB Auction service; Q4 profit slides on cooling measures
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

SL_cs_280219_5.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Real Estate

Developers re-issuing options amid cooling market, launch bonanza

SL_dba_280219_8.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Banking & Finance

Rivals out in force to woo remisiers on news of DBS Vickers' revamp

SL_lbw_280219_9.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Impact of diesel tax hike, foreign labour leads debate

BT_20190228_PMAS_3708982.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS: Current settings for exchange rate still 'appropriate'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening