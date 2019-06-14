Singtel's Optus prices 500m euro fixed rate notes at 1%

SINGTEL said its Australian subsidiary Optus has priced its 500 million euro 10-year fixed rate notes, to be issued on June 20, through its subsidiary Optus Finance.

The notes will carry a coupon of 1 per cent per annum and mature on June 20, 2029, the telecommunications provider disclosed in a regulatory filing on Friday morning just before the market opened.

The notes have been issued under Optus Finance’s three billion euro medium term note programme, and are guaranteed by Optus and certain subsidiaries.

Singtel added that the issue is part of Optus’s long-term financing strategy and extends the maturity profile of Optus’s debt, as well as adds diversity to its debt structure. The funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

The joint lead managers and book runners for the notes are Citigroup Global Market, HSBC Bank and Merrill Lynch International.

Singtel shares closed at S$3.35 on Thursday, up three Singapore cents or 0.9 per cent.