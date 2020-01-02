You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Sinopipe terminates RTO deal because certain conditions unmet

Thu, Jan 02, 2020 - 9:55 PM
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

PIPE maker and distributor Sinopipe Holdings on Thursday said that it has terminated a proposed acquisition of Shanxi Bibenet Information Technology Co in a deal that would constitute a reverse takeover (RTO).

This is because certain conditions have not been fulfilled by Dec 31, 2019, being the deadline for satisfaction of the conditions according to the acquisition agreement.

"The parties have not reached any agreement or understanding to extend the long-stop date. After discussions and deliberation by the board, the board has decided that the company will no longer be pursuing the proposed acquisition," Sinopipe said.But it added that, in the meantime, it has received "a couple of preliminary expressions of interests to undertake certain corporate actions and transactions".

"The board is currently looking at the feasibility of going into any of such transactions and will, if deemed fit, enter into preliminary discussions with the relevant parties to explore further," Sinopipe said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Cheung Woh, Willas-Array expect losses for current fiscal periods

Trendlines in talks over potential exits for multiple portfolio firms

Alliance Healthcare wins contract to provide healthcare services to 38 firms

Refurbishments at AA Reit's NorthTech boost value to S$116.5m

Ant Financial applies for Singapore digital banking licence

Hot stock: Trendlines calls for trading halt after shares surge 27% on heavy volume

BREAKING

Jan 2, 2020 09:52 PM
Government & Economy

US job cuts at lowest since July 2018 as labour market holds up

[WASHINGTON] US employers last month announced the fewest job cuts since July 2018 as the labour market remained...

Jan 2, 2020 09:38 PM
Companies & Markets

Cheung Woh, Willas-Array expect losses for current fiscal periods

TWO Mainboard-listed companies issued profit guidances on Thursday evening.

Jan 2, 2020 09:24 PM
Transport

Lebanon receives Interpol arrest warrant for Ghosn

[BEIRUT] Lebanon received an Interpol arrest warrant on Thursday for ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn, a Lebanese...

Jan 2, 2020 09:10 PM
Energy & Commodities

Denmark sources record 47% of power from wind in 2019

[COPENHAGEN] Denmark sourced almost half its electricity consumption from wind power last year, a new record boosted...

Jan 2, 2020 08:46 PM
Government & Economy

Indonesia floods leave nearly 30 dead, several missing

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's disaster agency warned Thursday of more deaths after torrential rains pounded the Jakarta...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly