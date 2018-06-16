You are here
Six healthcare stocks outperform broader index: SGX
Three best performers in the year-to-date period are Techcomp (+130.4%), Top Glove (+49.5%) and QT Vascular (+8.3%)
Singapore
SIX stocks in the Singapore Exchange's All Healthcare Index have averaged a total return of 29.4 per cent in the year thus far, and have outperformed the broader healthcare index which managed to bring in a total return of only 6.9 per cent over the same period.
These
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg