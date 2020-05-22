SK Jewellery cancels dividend to conserve cash amid Covid-19

Get our introductory offer at only
SK Jewellery Group on Friday said it is cancelling a dividend of 0.5 Singapore cent per share that it proposed in February - when it announced its FY2019 results - to conserve cash amid the Covid-19 crisis.
The board had, after "serious and careful deliberations", decided that it would...
