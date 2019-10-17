SK Jewellery launches lab-grown diamond line of products

SK Jewellery on Thursday launched a new line of lab-grown diamonds (LGDs), catering to millennials and changing demands in the diamond industry.

The new Star Carat brand features exclusively LGDs, which are a cheaper alternative to mined or natural diamonds. LGDs, which are chemically, optically and physically identical to their natural counterparts, are authenticated by the same governing body as well.

The International Gemological Institute (IGI) grades LGDs on the same scale and criteria as mined diamonds, and issues certification that prominently states if a gemstone is lab-grown or natural. Laser engravings on the diamond itself tie the gem to its certificate, which may be viewed online.

Star Carat LGDs are slated to retail for as low as half the price of natural diamonds, opening the market to a wider range of consumers with tighter budgets.

SK Group CEO Daniel Lim said that introducing this new product line will "revitalise the jewellery industry".

"At the same time, this new addition allows us to appeal to value-seeking, well-informed customers, providing them the premium choice to opt for a larger stone for the same price," he added.

Mr Lim does not expect the LGD brand to compete with SK Jewellery's traditional diamond business, as the brand's inception is geared towards creating and engaging a new market. Jewellery featuring LGDs are kept on a separate production line from mined diamonds to ensure transparency and tighter production controls. Rollouts to the other SK brands Love & Co and SK Jewellery will follow after the product line is launched under their startup brand, Star Carat Shop.

SK Jewellery's H1 2019 revenue decreased 18.2 per cent compared to H1 2018 - to S$71.38 million from S$87.22 million. However, net profit attributable to equity holders rose 4 per cent to S$2.84 million from S$2.57 million.

Full-year revenue for 2018 was S$213.31 million, a decrease of 8 per cent from 2017's S$231.94 million. Net profit attributable to equity holders decreased 27 per cent to S$5.38 million from S$7.41 million in 2017.

SK Jewellery shares closed unchanged on Thursday at 9.5 Singapore cents before the announcement.