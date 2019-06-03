You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SK Jewellery unit to receive US$149k settlement from bankrupt supplier

Mon, Jun 03, 2019 - 9:45 PM
hspillai@sph.com.sg@SharanyaBT

SK Bullion, a subsidiary of SK Jewellery Group, will receive a one-time settlement payment of US$149,132 from its bankrupt supplier Miami Metals II, the Catalist-listed company announced in an SGX filing on Monday.

As part of the bankruptcy proceedings for Miami Metals II, SK Bullion had earlier filed a claim for US$746,000 it had pre-paid for an order of silver minerals placed in October. Miami Metals II, then known as Republic Metals Corp, did not fulfil the order.

Upon receipt of the settlement, SK Bullion will withdraw its statement of ownership and file an amended proof of claim in the Miami Metals II bankruptcy case.

SK Bullion will continue to have an allowed general unsecured claim against Miami Metals II for the remaining claim amount of US$596,868.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Miami Metals II, which had been a supplier for SK Jewellery since 2017, filed for relief under Chapter 11 of the US bankruptcy code on November 2, 2018.

SK Jewellery has already made a provision for the US$746,000 claim in its results for FY2018 ended December. It will now recognise the settlement as other income in the current financial year.  

Shares of SK Jewellery last traded at 9.5 Singapore cents on Friday.

Companies & Markets

Clearbridge to build new clinic in Hong Kong targeting medical tourists

Ayondo shareholders vote to dispose UK unit

Tiong Seng to sell 55% stake in China unit for 67 million yuan

NGSC files police report over suspected S$1.1m unauthorised payments by two former directors

TrickleStar prices IPO at S$0.26 a share to raise S$2.4m

Wilmar unit to form JV with ABF to manufacture yeast and bakery ingredients in China

Editor's Choice

BT_20190603_VSIATA3_3798784.jpg
Jun 3, 2019
Transport

Airlines face margin squeeze due to rising costs: IATA chief

Jun 3, 2019
Garage

How long can Carousell go without monetisation breakthrough?

BT_20190603_LJLAWYER3WNP9_3798707.jpg
Jun 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Drew & Napier adding lawyers Siraj Omar, Christopher Chong

Most Read

1 The bond market is trying to tell us something
2 Purged no more: North Korean official appears at show
3 CapitaLand, CDL complete S$400m Liang Court mall purchase
4 How long can Carousell go without monetisation breakthrough?
5 US Treasury 'monitoring list': The Singapore puzzle
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

doc75mpicg8280c2ka19p2_doc7414ubopg1g12tsy0fog.jpg
Jun 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore factory sentiment turns negative after almost three years

doc75mpfdt2qcz9jylj8hr_doc728u9k7aur81io1ffcu.jpg
Jun 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jun 3, 2019
Banking & Finance

With 'unintelligible legalese', disclosure not enough in fair dealing: MAS chief

Jun 3, 2019
Government & Economy

PUB aims to boost industrial water recycling in Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening