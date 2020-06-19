You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SK Jewellery warns of H1 2020 net loss amid virus-related revenue drop

Fri, Jun 19, 2020 - 8:24 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

CATALIST-LISTED SK Jewellery Group will likely post a six-month net loss for the first half to June 30, as the coronavirus pandemic has hit its retail revenue, it said in an update on Friday.

More details will be disclosed in the group’s unaudited financial statements, which are set to be released by Aug 17, the board said in its bourse filing.

It noted that SK Jewellery stores in Singapore and Malaysia are still shut, following movement restrictions that were imposed on both sides of the Causeway several months ago to curb the spread of the virus.

Still, the group will work to become more competitive and increase its turnover when the coronavirus situation is over, the board said. It cited a recent ramp-up in online marketing activities, such as sales channels on the Lazada and Shopee e-commerce platforms.

Shareholders were advised to exercise caution when trading in the shares of the company.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Banker Tracey Woon joins Singapore Press Holdings as independent director

Winding-up petition served on KrisEnergy unit

Frasers Property Thailand names new country CEO

Registration of HC Surgical's Julian Ong as doctor conditional for now

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB expects slower Singapore office leasing momentum in Phase Two

High Court hearing for Hyflux lenders to take place on July 27

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 19, 2020 08:23 PM
Banking & Finance

Wirecard CEO quits as search for missing billions hits dead end in Asia

[FRANKFURT] The chief executive officer (CEO) of Wirecard resigned on Friday after the search for US$2.1 billion of...

Jun 19, 2020 07:25 PM
Companies & Markets

Banker Tracey Woon joins Singapore Press Holdings as independent director

MAINBOARD-LISTED Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), which publishes The Business Times...

Jun 19, 2020 07:19 PM
Technology

Samsung to relocate Chinese display production to Vietnam

[HANOI] Samsung Electronics is planning to shift much of its display production from China to its plant in southern...

Jun 19, 2020 07:09 PM
Banking & Finance

European investors threaten Brazil divestment over deforestation

[BRASILIA] Seven major European investment firms told Reuters they will divest from beef producers, grains traders...

Jun 19, 2020 07:05 PM
Banking & Finance

Singapore fintech sector bags S$462m in funding in H1 2020

INVESTMENT in Singapore-based financial technology (fintech) firms spiked year on year in the first six months, on...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.