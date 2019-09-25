You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SLB Development inks agreement to divest industrial property

Wed, Sep 25, 2019 - 10:52 PM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

SLB Development has entered into a share sale and purchase agreement to divest the entire share capital of Wellprime, its wholly-owned subsidiary which owns a property at 50 Lorong 21 Geylang for S$13.5 million.

The freehold industrial property in question has a land area of about 837.1 square metres. SLB originally planned to redevelop it into a multi-use light industrial building comprising 11 factory units and common facilities.

It is selling the property to Jun Yuan Holdings.

The proceeds from the proposed disposal would be used for the discharge of the bank loan related to the property, acquisition of potential development property and for general working capital purposes, said SLB.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It added: "The proposed disposal is in the interests of the group and would be an opportunity to divest the investment in the property and would allow the group to enhance its cash flows and its resources to be deployed for potentially higher-yield development property projects."

Companies & Markets

F&N returns to Myanmar market with Emerald Brewery

Revamped Republic Plaza reopens with new tenant app, startup incubator

GuocoLand breaks ground for Chongqing 18 Steps project

Lendlease Global Commercial Reit eyes strong sponsor pipeline, but in 'no hurry' to buy assets

Raffles United CFO Ho Hui Min takes over as CEO, while COO steps down

Gold miner Wilton Resources unit to make offer to purchase minority shares in Renuka

Purchase this article as republication.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly