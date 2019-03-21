You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Smart Entertainment makes partial offer for Sevak

Thu, Mar 21, 2019 - 10:16 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

IT solutions company Sevak, which is on the Singapore Exchange's watch-list, announced on Thursday a proposed partial offer that, if concluded, will result in the offeror and its concert parties holding 51 per cent of the company.

SAC Capital, for and on behalf of the offeror Smart Entertainment, is making a voluntary conditional cash partial offer for some 1.48 million shares in the company, representing a 12.51 per cent stake in the firm.

The partial offer will be extended to all shareholders at an offer price of S$4 per share. This represents a premium of 25 per cent to the closing price of S$3.20 per share on the last trading day of March 20, 2019. Details of the closing date will be announced in due course.

The offer is conditional on the offeror receiving approval of more than 50 per cent from the offer shareholders, with the offeror, concert parties and associates abstaining from voting. It is also conditional on the offeror receiving valid acceptances of no less than the 1.48 million shares.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The offeror does not currently own any shares, but with its concert parties, it owns an aggregate of 4.56 million shares or a 38.49 per cent stake. The acquisition of the offer shares would thus take its stake up to 51 per cent.

The offeror and concert parties aim to gain majority shareholding so as to acquire statutory control of Sevak, allowing them "to better control or influence the business or the future plans of the company".

"The partial offer represents an opportunity for shareholders to realise part of their investment in the company, while continuing to participate in the future performance of the company," said Sevak in its announcement. It added that the offeror intends for the company to "carry on and grow its existing operations and businesses" and has no intention to introduce any major changes, redeploy fixed assets or discontinue the employment of the employees.

Companies & Markets

Pine Capital seeks trading suspension amid allegations of lapses, conflict of interest

PUB says Salim-Medco should not use it as excuse to pull plug on Hyflux deal

3 Camsing Healthcare independent directors resign over audit concerns

HRNetGroup to set up Taiwan branch

Lippo Karawaci gets pre-funding of US$280m for rights subscription

Yamada Green Resources unit pledges factory, building for credit facility

Editor's Choice

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_210319_2.jpg
Mar 21, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS out to identify cases of tardy corporate disclosure

BT_20190321_PGPENNY_3730002.jpg
Mar 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Goh Hin Calm gets 3 years for role in trading conspiracy

BP_Oxley_210319_7.jpg
Mar 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Terminated hotel deal a setback for Oxley's deleveraging plans

Most Read

1 Temasek International undergoes changes in leadership
2 SIA to offer S$500m 5-year fixed-rate bonds for institutional, retail investors
3 SIA's S$500m 5-year bonds will pay 3.03% interest
4 CapitaLand and CDL poised to buy Liang Court mall at S$400m
5 Temasek International names Lee Theng Kiat chairman, Dilhan Pillay CEO
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

IMG_8803 (3).jpg
Mar 21, 2019
Garage

Lazada ramps up efforts to boost seller and brand growth

doc74kogcuuik56sb6gkve_doc74knly8fnjs1lrkp73o6.jpg
Mar 21, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mar 21, 2019
Garage

Tembusu Partners to boost China presence with 1b yuan investment funds

Mar 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

PUB says Salim-Medco should not use it as excuse to pull plug on Hyflux deal

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening