SMJ International rebrands as HealthBank Holdings

Mon, Apr 29, 2019 - 8:27 PM
SMJ International Holdings will be renamed HealthBank Holdings after receiving shareholders' approval at an Extraordinary General Meeting held on Monday.

The notice of resolution to change the company's name has been lodged with the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority of Singapore, which has issued the Certificate of Incorporation of Company dated Apr 29, 2019 to confirm the name change with effect from the same day.

Its trading counter name on the Singapore Exchange Catalist board will be changed to "HealthBank" at 9am on May 3.

The company decided to change its name to avoid confusion with SMJ Furnishings, the carpet furnishing business that was sold but which remains in operation.

The new name will also better reflect its new business focus, after the company's indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Beijing Zuoyue Tiancheng Business Management Co, subscribed for 52 per cent of equity interest in Beijing Shengyan Commercial Management Co on Aug 8 last year.

The latter owns five subsidiaries in China which mainly provide hospitality facilities management, including the management of hotels, resorts and the provision of consultancy services on hotel and resorts management, investment, development and branding.

SMJ said previously that the proposed change of name will not affect any of the shareholders' rights or the company's legal status, business operations and financial position, and that existing shares will continue to be traded on the SGX.

