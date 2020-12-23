You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SoftBank to raise US$525m through blank-cheque company

Wed, Dec 23, 2020 - 5:50 AM

New York

SOFTBANK Group filed on Monday to raise US$525 million through a blank-cheque company, tapping record investor enthusiasm this year for the listing vehicles.

The special purpose acquisition company (Spac), SVF Investment Corp, will address sectors like mobile communications technology, artificial intelligence, robotics, cloud technologies and software, according to its filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company has entered into a forward purchase agreement in which it has committed US$250 million to US$300 million of capital for when it combines with another company, the prospectus shows. A merger with a Spac allows a company to become publicly traded while avoiding some of the uncertainty of an initial public offering (IPO).

SoftBank's maiden Spac coincides with a frenzy of IPO activity, especially in the tech sector that it's keenly focused on. Freshly minted stocks such as Snowflake, Airbnb and Unity Software have soared as investors looked beyond economic, political and corporate-profit uncertainties. For SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son, who led a multibillion-dollar spending spree in publicly traded large-cap stocks this year, creating a blank-cheque vehicle may give him a new way to invest in nascent companies while tapping the surging public markets for money.

The Spac will be overseen by SoftBank Investment Advisers, which also runs Vision Fund. SVF plans to buy a company SoftBank hasn't previously invested in, according to a person familiar with the matter. But the prospectus notes the Spac won't be prohibited from pursuing a company that SoftBank is already associated with.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"It's very fitting, given that the Vision Fund is always at the cutting edge of financial engineering. The nature of Spacs also lends itself favourably to SoftBank's style of investment," said Justin Tang, head of Asian research at United First Partners in Singapore.

SVF is led by an unusually small two-person board. Rajeev Misra, the head of SoftBank's Vision Fund, is chairman and chief executive officer of the Spac, while Navneet Govil, Vision Fund's chief financial officer, serves in the same role for SVF.

Each unit of the Spac will consist of one share and one-fourth of a warrant. Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and Cantor Fitzgerald are advising the listing.

The blank-cheque venture will combine Vision Fund's expertise in tech startups with SoftBank's relatively new emphasis on public stock trading. Mr Misra originally revealed plans for the Spac at the Milken Institute's virtual conference in October. At the time, he said details would be announced within two weeks. It's not clear what led to the delay.

Spacs ask investors to put money into a stock before knowing which company they'll back. The manager then chooses a private company and pursues a merger that lets the startup go public and inherit the capital raised. Spacs have been criticised as a more expensive way of taking companies public than traditional IPOs and have been linked to frothy valuations. But the mechanism can also allow experienced sponsors to help guide growing companies. BLOOMBERG

READ MORE:

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

UK student accommodation businesses taking the long view

Hang Seng proposes major overhaul of HK stock index

Nikkei unit to provide real-time translated content on SGX platform

To 2021 and beyond - a regulator's perspective

Keppel Corp unit to embark on first solar farm project

EH-Reit cites pandemic, market risks for dive in portfolio value

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 23, 2020 12:14 AM
Government & Economy

US consumer confidence unexpectedly drops, hits four-month low

[WASHINGTON] US consumer confidence unexpectedly fell in December to a four-month low amid surging Covid-19 cases...

Dec 23, 2020 12:11 AM
Real Estate

US existing-home sales decline for first time in six months

[WASHINGTON] Sales of previously owned US homes fell in November for the first time in six months, suggesting that...

Dec 22, 2020 11:20 PM
Government & Economy

No action against former PM Abe after prosecutor questioning

[TOKYO] Tokyo prosecutors do not plan to take action against Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe after he submitted...

Dec 22, 2020 11:18 PM
Consumer

China to tighten regulation of community group buying

[BEIJING] China's market regulator will increase regulation of community group buying sector, which allows groups of...

Dec 22, 2020 11:14 PM
Government & Economy

EU calls on member states to reopen transport links to UK

[BRUSSELS] The European Commission called on member states to reopen critical trade and passenger transport links to...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

STI drops 0.67% to 2,827.32 points; glove-makers gain but aviation-related stocks lose

Details on vaccination programme could be released by January, says Lawrence Wong

Thai seafood market coronavirus infections top 1,000

Stock watch: 2020 stars and laggards likely to switch sides in 2021

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for