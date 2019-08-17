You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SoftBank's Fortress makes US$1.3b bid for hotel chain Unizo

Sat, Aug 17, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Tokyo

JAPANESE hotel chain Unizo Holdings said it has received a friendly buyout offer worth up to US$1.3 billion from a SoftBank Group investment firm, a deal that will help it fend off a hostile takeover bid from travel agency H.I.S. Co.

US-based Fortress Investment Group will launch a tender offer from next week for all of Unizo's shares at 4,000 yen (S$52.19) apiece, the companies said in separate statements, trumping the 3,100 yen H.I.S. has offered.

Unizo has publicly opposed the H.I.S. bid, saying it lacked synergy and undervalued the hotel chain. The Nikkei daily earlier reported that the hotel operator had sought help from Fortress as a "white knight". This represents an unusual counter-offensive in Japan, where M&A offers tend to be pre-agreed deals waiting to be rubber-stamped; hostile bids like that of H.I.S. are rare.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Unizo said on Friday: "Our board of directors has decided to support the Fortress Group bid ... and encourages shareholders to tender their shares."

Fortress said it was seeking a minimum 66.67 per cent stake and would drop the bid if it did not secure that. H.I.S., which owns 4.79 per cent in Unizo, launched a tender offer last month to raise its stake to as much as 45 per cent.

Elliott Management has been gradually raising its stake in Unizo and now holds 9.9 per cent, regulatory filings show.

Unizo shares closed up 16 per cent at 4,165 yen on Friday, before the Fortress bid was announced. REUTERS

Companies & Markets

The way back to black: Saving a sinking company is tricky in a sea of divergent interests

Unmanned stores one way to beat retail manpower crunch

Lendlease preparing for S-Reit listing that will include Orchard mall

Hyflux to 'engage exclusively' with Utico until Aug 26 for a rescue deal

JES agrees to transfer its listing status to PLMP Blockchain

Singapore government bonds benefiting in low-yield world: DBS

Editor's Choice

BT_20190817_CAROUSELL_3865186.jpg
Aug 17, 2019
Garage

Carousell bets on ad dollars; may fundraise in next 2 years

Aug 17, 2019
Garage

South-east Asia tech deals total US$6b in H1; more unicorns likely to emerge soon: VC firm

BT_20190817_PGIPO17_3865231.jpg
Aug 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Lendlease preparing for S-Reit listing that will include Orchard mall

Must Read

BT_20190817_BRUNCHP1_3864751.jpg
Aug 17, 2019
Brunch

The way back to black: Saving a sinking company is tricky in a sea of divergent interests

Aug 17, 2019
Government & Economy

July NODX slide improves but no rebound in sight

BT_20190817_CAROUSELL_3865186.jpg
Aug 17, 2019
Garage

Carousell bets on ad dollars; may fundraise in next 2 years

Aug 17, 2019
Garage

South-east Asia tech deals total US$6b in H1; more unicorns likely to emerge soon: VC firm

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly